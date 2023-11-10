ECP directs parliamentarians to submit annual financial statements

Pakistan Pakistan ECP directs parliamentarians to submit annual financial statements

ECP directs parliamentarians to submit annual financial statements

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 17:50:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday asked for annual financial statements from members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies.

They are required to submit the details by December 31.

Members failing to comply with the instructions by January 15 will face suspension of their membership.

Additionally, the deadline for submitting the statement of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2022-23 is December 31, 2023.

Earlier, the ECP had issued a statement reminding the lawmakers to meet the legal obligation of filing their yearly statements of assets and liabilities, as well as of their spouses and dependents, by Dec 31.

The last date for submission of these statements of assets under Section 42A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1976, and Section 25A of the Senate (Elections) Act, 1975, was Sept 30, but a change was brought through the Elections Act, 2017, to make it Dec 31.

Section 137 (1) of the Elections Act reads: “Every member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before Dec 31 each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities, including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B.”