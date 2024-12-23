Govt announces public holidays for 2025

A notification in this regard was also issued by the Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The government on Monday announced the public holidays for the calendar year 2025.

The dates of holidays for Muslim festivals would be based on the appearance of moon.

The notification stated that no optional holiday shall be granted to any government servant without prior permission of the head of the concerned organization.

“The optional holidays are denominational and may be allowed at the discretion of the head of the organisation, provided that work does not suffer,” the notification said.

There would be 17 general holidays and 23 optional holidays in 2025, according to the notification.

There would be public holiday on February 5 to mark the Kashmir Day.

Similarly, March 23 would also be a public holiday on Pakistan Day.

There would be public holiday on May 1 on Labour Day.

The public holidays have also been notified for August 14, November 9 and December 25 for year 2025.