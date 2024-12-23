Shujaat lauds Fazl's role in resolving seminary bill issue

I am glad that Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not let conspiratorial elements succeed.

Mon, 23 Dec 2024 19:25:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had a telephonic conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, during which he inquired about his well-being.

Chaudhry Shujaat appreciated Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role in addressing the Madrasa Bill and expressed happiness over resolving the issue through understanding.

Chaudhry Shujaat stated, "I am glad that Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not let conspiratorial elements succeed. If any issue arises regarding madrassas in the future, we will fully support its resolution."

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, thanked Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for his support.