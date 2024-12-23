ATC grants interim bail to Shibli Faraz in five cases of Nov 24 protest

The court accepted interim bails of Faraz against Rs5000 each surety bonds till Jan 17

Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 12:59:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on Monday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Shibli Faraz in five cases related to Nov 26 protest.

Justice Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the ATC conducted hearing of the pleas filed by the PTI leader.

The court accepted interim bails of Faraz against Rs5000 each surety bonds till Jan 17.

It must be noticed five FIRs have been registered in Kohsar, Aabpara, Margalla and Tarnol police stations.