Military courts hand down sentences to 25 May 9 vandals: ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Military courts hand down sentences to 25 May 9 vandals: ISPR

Military courts announce convictions of 25 of those in the dock

Topline ISPR describes May 9 incidents as one of the darkest chapters in country's history

Says promulgation of sentences of remaining accused is under process

Punishments are from two to 10 years in jail

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 21 Dec 2024 13:20:31 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – After a year and a half, the fate of several people accused of involvement in May 9 incidents has been sealed, with the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announcing their convictions.

The military courts announced the convictions of 25 people, according to the media wing of the army.

The ISPR said on Saturday the nation witnessed politically-motivated incidents of vandalism and violence, and described the May 9 incidents as one of the darkest chapters in country’s history.

According to the ISPR, the May 9 incidents were a huge shock for the nation. It said the sentences had been announced after collecting irrefutable evidences against the convicts.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored [the] necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” said the statement.

The ISPR declared the convictions "an important milestone in dispensation of justice.” The statement added “promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete.”

According to the ISPR, the Field General Court Martial (FGCM), in the first phase, announced sentences of 25 individuals involved in the riots “after examining all evidence, affording all legal rights to the accused and completion of due process.”

It said the “promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused” was under process and would be announced shortly once the due process was complete.

“It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in own hands ever in the future,” the media wing said.

Read more: ATC holds Imran Khan responsible for May 9 mayhem in written verdict

It went on to say that many accused were being tried in various courts however, "justice would truly be fully served once the mastermind and planners of 9th May Tragedy“ were punished.

In addition, the state will continue to “vigorously pursue dispensation of justice to ensure establishment of inviolable writ” to “uproot this evil of violence driven disruptive and destructive politics based on hate, divisiveness and baseless propaganda,” it said.

Who have been punished?

Daud Khan s/o Shad Khan - 10-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

Umar Farooq s/o Muhammad Sabbir - 10-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in GHQ attack incident

Babar Jamal s/o Muhammad Ajmal Khan - 10-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the PAF Base Mianwali incident

Muhammad Afaq Khan s/o M Ishfaq Khan - 9-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Bannu Cantt incident

Daud Khan s/o Ameer Zaib - 7-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Chakdara Fort incident

Muhammad Hashir Khan s/o Tahir Bashir - 6-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

Faheem Haider s/o Farooq Haider - 6-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Khan - 4-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Multan Cantt Check Post incident

Muhammad Ashiq Khan s/o Naseeb Khan - 4-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan - 2-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident

Khuram Shahzad s/o Liaqat Ali - 3-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Multan Cantt Check Post incident

Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain - 2-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident

Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan - 2-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident

Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed - 2-year rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident





