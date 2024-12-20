Aafia Siddiqui's release: IHC seeks details of official visits of PM, FM

Court questioned absence of Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed the government to submit comprehensive details of all official visits by the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister since the filing of clemency appeals for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release from US custody.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard a petition filed by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, Dr Aafia's sister, seeking her release and repatriation to Pakistan.

Petitioner’s counsel Imran Shafiq, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, and Dr Fowzia Siddiqui attended the proceedings via video link, while the Additional Attorney General and representatives of the Foreign Office were also present.

The court reviewed a declaration submitted by Dr Aafia’s US-based attorney, Clive Smith.

Commending Smith’s efforts, the court instructed the Foreign Office to address the matter at a diplomatic level. Justice Khan remarked that while the US is a sovereign state, capable of rejecting visa requests—even those from heads of state—diplomatic channels should be used effectively to navigate such sensitive issues.

During the proceedings, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui argued that correspondence from one country’s executive to another usually merits a response. However, the Foreign Office representative revealed that no reply had been received to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's letter addressed to US President Joe Biden. The representative added that Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the US had made arrangements for a delegation to meet Dr Aafia but faced delays.

The court questioned the absence of proactive engagement by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington, stressing that such matters require close coordination at the diplomatic level. Justice Khan noted, “If the executive of a country writes a letter and there’s no response, what should this be interpreted as? The ambassador should have ensured the delegation's timely meeting with the Biden administration.”

The case adjourned until January 13, with directions for the Foreign Office to expedite efforts on the matter.