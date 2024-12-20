Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Palestine: President

President Zardari said the people of Pakistan stand in full support of Palestinians' just struggle.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid called on President Asif Ali Zardari here on Thursday.

The President reiterated his resolve that Pakistan would continue unflinching moral and diplomatic support to Palestine.

President Zardari expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, and said the people of Pakistan stand in full support of the Palestinians' just struggle and their sufferings.

