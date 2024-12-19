President calls for enhancing Pak-Saudi parliamentary ties

Pakistan Pakistan President calls for enhancing Pak-Saudi parliamentary ties

President calls for enhancing Pak-Saudi parliamentary ties

Follow on Published On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 21:27:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari emphasised the need for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and high-level exchanges with Saudi Arabia to deepen Pak-Saudi relations.

He expressed these views while talking to the Chairman Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, who along with members of the Shura Council called on him, in Islamabad.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties with Saudi Arabia for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic and brotherly ties, rooted in shared faith, history, and culture. He highlighted the immense potential for expanding economic and investment cooperation and called for making efforts to fully realize this potential.

Asif Ali Zardari also expressed concern over the grave situation in the Middle East, arising out of the Israeli aggression targeting innocent civilians in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria. He said Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with their brothers and sisters from Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

The President conveyed his greetings and good wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Muhammed bin Salman.

He said the people of Pakistan pray for the good health, well-being and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need to transform the longstanding bilateral relationship into a more robust and strategic partnership.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh described his visit to Pakistan as highly productive, noting that he had fruitful discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and parliamentarians.

He also conveyed greetings and good wishes of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Muhammed bin Salman for the President’s health.

National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, members of Parliament, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.