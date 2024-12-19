Govt uninterested in holding negotiations with PTI, says Omar Ayub

He expressed displeasure over elongated hearing of PTI founder and spouse in Al-Qadir Trust case

Thu, 19 Dec 2024 14:46:51 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said on Thursday that the government wasn’t interested in holding negotiations with them.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the opposition leader stressed that they would not beat a path to someone’s door for dialogue saying “if someone doesn’t want to have parlays with us, so do we.”

Regarding the formation of dialogue committee by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, he said they were ready for talks but if someone shows lack of interest, then “we are not afraid of them.”

He expressed displeasure over elongated hearing of the PTI founder and spouse in the Al-Qadir Trust case hearing concluded yesterday (Dec 18).

The opposition leader lashed out at the government for keeping a large number of the PTI leaders and workers in jail, maintaining that the PTI would continue its struggle against the government.

