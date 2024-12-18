Safe havens for Khawarij in Afghanistan threat to global peace

Pakistan Pakistan Safe havens for Khawarij in Afghanistan threat to global peace

Afghan Taliban persist in sheltering TTP militants

Follow on Published On: Wed, 18 Dec 2024 19:36:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The presence of safe havens for Khawarij terrorists, particularly in Afghanistan, arose as a grave threat to global peace, with recent developments underscoring the urgent need for action.

The killing of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Rahimullah, alias Shahid Umar, in Kunar province marks a significant victory for Pakistan. Umar was a key figure in escalating cross-border terrorist attacks, and his death highlights the fractures within the TTP.

Reports suggest Shahid Umar's death resulted either from internal disputes or as a consequence of the bounty of Rs 10 million on his head. This internal discord within the TTP reflects the growing disintegration of the group, which remains plagued by internal feuds.

Despite Afghan Taliban claims of denying sanctuary to TTP terrorists, Umar’s confirmed presence on Afghan soil exposes their complicity in harboring and supporting terrorism. By providing refuge to such elements, the Afghan Taliban are transforming into a destabilising force in the region, endangering not only Pakistan’s security but also regional stability and global peace.

The Taliban's refusal to dismantle safe havens for Khawarij and other terrorist groups reveals their prioritisation of terrorist allies over regional peace. Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to address the TTP threat have been met with consistent resistance, exposing the Afghan Taliban's lack of commitment to counterterrorism.

If the Afghan Taliban persist in sheltering TTP militants, Pakistan may be compelled to take decisive measures, including cross-border actions, to safeguard its sovereignty and security.