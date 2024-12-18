Pakistan agrees to enhance trade, economic cooperation with Iran
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar meets Iranian foreign minister
EGYPT (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance trade and economic cooperation and increase people-to-people contacts.
It was agreed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Egypt on Wednesday.
They expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields.
The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.
Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's principled position on Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.