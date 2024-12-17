Ishaq Dar leaves for Cairo to attend 11th D-8 Summit

Pakistan Pakistan Ishaq Dar leaves for Cairo to attend 11th D-8 Summit

He would attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18th

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Dec 2024 12:16:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday left for Cairo, Egypt, to attend the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries to be held on December 19th.

Preceding the Summit, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister would attend the 21st Session of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18th, a Deputy PM’s office news release said.

Furthermore, while being in Cairo, the Deputy Prime Minister would virtually attend the Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) being held today (Tuesday) in Baku.

On the sidelines, Ishaq Dar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts present in Cairo.