Fair trial was denied to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, concurs CJP Yahya Afridi

The CJP issues an additional note months after SC gave its observations in famous case

Topline CJP Afridi says Supreme Court under Article 186 of Constitution cannot undo decision

Lauds courageous stance of Justice Dorab Patel, Justice Muhammad Haleem and Justice G Safdar Shah

Bilawal Bhutto broke into tears when SC announced review verdict in March 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi has released his additional note in the famous Zulfikar Ali Bhutto review case, stating that fair trial was not done in the case of the former prime minister.

He said the Supreme Court, however, in its advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution could not reappraise the evidence and undo the decision of the case announced by then LHC bench back in time.

In his additional note, the CJP writes: “I find myself in agreement with the observation of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah that certain portions of the detailed opinion of the Chief Justice (Qazi Faez) verge on reappraisal of evidence in a case that has already been finally decided by this Court in its adjudicatory jurisdiction, and thus, the same exceed the scope of the inquiry delineated in the Short Opinion that ‘[i]n its advisory jurisdiction under Article 186 of the Constitution, this Court cannot reappraise the evidence and undo the decision of the case’.”

However, the CJP admired the courageous stance of dissenting judges Justice Dorab Patel, Justice Muhammad Haleem and Justice G Safdar Shah.

“Their dissents, even if unsuccessful in altering the outcome, remain a testament to the enduring principles of judicial integrity and impartiality, underscoring the value of an independent judiciary committed to the rule of law,” he concluded.

HARKING BACK TO SC REVIEW



The nine-member bench of the apex court affirmed that the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the PPP, was not allowed the opportunity of a fair trial in the infamous murder case.

The bench, in a unanimous decision, declared that injustice was done as Bhutto was denied a fair trial opportunity. "It's a violation of law and constitution."

"Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial and it was not in accordance with the constitutional requirement or due process," observed the larger bench which announced the reserved verdict.

The court announced the reserved verdict on the presidential reference against the judicial murder of then PPP chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The CJP remarked, “We confront our past missteps, infallibilities with humility in a spirit of self-accountability and as a testament to our commitment to ensure that justice shall be serving with unwavering integrity and fidelity to the law."

He said: “The reference filed by the president of Pakistan has provided us an opportunity to reflect upon the proceedings of the trial, conviction and death sentence of Bhutto under the regime of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq."

The question raised was that whether the Lahore High Court's decision as well as the Supreme Court's ruling in the murder trial of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was in line with the fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution.

The court stated, "The proceedings of the trial by the LHC and of the appeals by SC do not meet the requirements of the fundamental right to a fair trial and due process enshrined in Article 4 and 9 of the constitution and later guaranteed as the separate and independent fundamental right under Article 10-A of the constitution.

"Article 10-A wasn’t part of the constitution, but the principles enunciated therein have always been part of our jurisprudence," explained CJP Isa.

The court couldn’t give an opinion on the question of whether the conviction leading to the execution of Bhutto could be described as the decision of the SC binding on all courts under the constitution.

The court remarked that the judges were not rendered any assistance on the question of Islamic injunctions, albeit asking their opinion again and again on this matter. "Therefore it would be inappropriate to render an opinion on the Islamic aspects. The court has rendered to give any opinion on this matter."

BILAWAL BHUTTO’S REACTION



Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who, along with other PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Farooq H. Naek and Sherry Rehman heard the Supreme Court view, broke into tears. He later spoke to media and said a wrong had been acknowledged after 44 years.

More than 44 years after judicial murder and more than 12 years after presidential reference was filed; today a unanimous decision announce by CJP Isa. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial. The pursuit of justice was a labour of love by President Asif Ali Zardari.

BACKGROUND

The Supreme Court started hearing the reference on Dec 12, 2023 which was filed against the conviction, sentencing and hanging of Bhutto by president Asif Ali Zardari.

Zardari moved the country’s top court on April 2, 2011, through a presidential reference under Article 186 of the Constitution.



