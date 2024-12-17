Justice Mansoor Shah proposes climate court to tackle environmental challenges

Justice Shah stressed the critical need for climate finance, which is not reaching Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, says a climate court should be established to tackle the country's environmental challenges.

Addressing the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference via video link, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has said Pakistan's constitutional courts are addressing environmental matters.

He noted that the country was facing severe climate change challenges and highlighted the role of the Climate Change Authority in tackling these issues.

He referred to cases like the cement plant in Kallar Kahar, where environmental concerns such as water scarcity were addressed, and the CDA case, where the court directed that planning must be eco-friendly. Recommendations were also made to relocate marble crushing plants or adopt modern technology.

Justice Shah stressed the critical need for climate finance, which is not reaching Pakistan. He suggested that both public and private sectors can contribute to climate finance, describing it as the new form of climate justice.

He warned that failing to work on climate finance would widen the gap between developed and developing countries. He lamented the unfulfilled $100 billion pledge made to Pakistan, the absence of global funds, and the $20 billion losses the country has suffered.

He questioned, "What have we received? We are chasing false promises but getting nothing in return."

Justice Shah urged Pakistan to work on climate mechanisms, such as green carbon bonds and blended funds, and stressed the importance of climate diplomacy. He criticised the lack of a framework to monitor climate change funds.

He added that courts can urge the government to act on climate change and ensure that the voices of those affected by climate change are heard. Courts will also monitor incoming climate finance, he added.

“Air pollution is a pressing problem for Pakistan, and international efforts like a global Climate Court should be initiated,” he added.

He called on the media to raise awareness about climate issues.