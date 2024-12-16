Climate financing is fundamental right of everyone: Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

He was addressing a seminar on climate change in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that we didn’t do much work to deal with the climate change during last seven years.

“The climate financing is the fundamental right of every individual. There is a need to work on this issue to address the environmental pollution,” said the senior judge.

He added that Pakistan is facing severe challenges of climate change and therefore we should devise a strategy to deal with the situation.

“We should work on food security, disaster management, water security and urban planning,” said Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

He said that the courts always gave much importance to the cases related to climate change and environment.

Justice Mansoor also emphasized on climate diplomacy on emergency basis.

