Justice Mansoor Ali Shah calls for establishing child courts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that there is a need to establish child courts in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Saturday.

The senior judge said that child labour and child trafficking are major issues in Pakistan.

“The child justice holds great importance. These children are our present and future,” said Justice Shah, while addressing the ceremony.

He added that the cases of children should be expedited in the child courts.

The senior jurist said that we should consult our children before making any decision related to them.

He added that we all should pay attention to our children.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was of the view that it is not a difficult task to establish the child courts.

“International laws were made for the protection of children worldwide,” he said, while adding that we should also focus on the health and education of our children.

The senior judge said that special children should also be paid much attention in the country.