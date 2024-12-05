Justice Mansoor Ali Shah urges postponement of Judicial Commission's meeting

Shah highlighted the pending petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment

Thu, 05 Dec 2024 17:00:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, urging the postponement of the Judicial Commission’s December 6 meeting, citing concerns over its constitutional validity.

Justice Shah highlighted the pending petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which reconstituted the Judicial Commission. He stressed that over two dozen petitions await decision, and any decision to uphold or nullify the amendment could directly impact the legality of the commission's actions.

Justice Shah cautioned that if the amendment is invalidated, it would undermine the decisions made by the reconstituted Judicial Commission, leading to potential embarrassment for the judiciary and its members.

Justice Shah proposed the formation of a full court to hear the petitions against the 26th Amendment and requested the Chief Justice to direct the Supreme Court Registrar to expedite the listing of these petitions for hearing.