Omar Ayub resigns as member of Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub on Tuesday tendered his resignation as member of the Judicial Commission, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Omar Ayub has sent his resignation letter to Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq.

In his resignation letter, Omar Ayub stated that due to numerous cases filed against him in the recent past he is facing legal challenges and he could not give time to the Judicial Commission.

Omar Ayub proposed the name of Barrister Gohar as his replacement, expressing confidence in Gohar’s legal expertise to serve as member of Judicial Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the26th Constitutional Amendment, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz were inducted as representatives from opposition in the Judicial Commission.

