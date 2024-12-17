Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack at check post in Shangla

The terrorists managed to escape from the scene after the attack

Shangla (Dunya News) – Two police head constables embraced martyrdom and three other officials sustained injuries in terrorist attack on a check post near Shangla on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the militants opened indiscriminate fire and hurled hand grenades at the Gananagar police check post located in Chakesar, a town and tehsil of the Shangla District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, as a result ASI Hassan Khan and head constable Nisar Ahmad died on the spot while three other officials identified as Muhammad Hussain, Arshad Khan and rifat sustained injures.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and launched a search operation to arrest the culprits involved in the deadly attack. The dead body and the injured police officials were shifted to DHQ hospital Battagram.

MOHSIN NAQVI CONDEMNS

Minister Naqvi strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack by militants in Shangla district on a police checkpoint.

He honored the sacrifice of two police personnel, ASI Hassan Khan and Head Constable Nisar Khan, who were martyred in the attack.

Expressing his condolences, the minister conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the three injured officers.

He stated, "ASI Hassan Khan and Head Constable Nisar Khan have attained the highest rank of martyrdom. Our martyrs are our pride, and we stand firmly with their families."

Minister Naqvi further acknowledged the pivotal role played by KPK police officers and personnel in the war against terrorism

He saluted the bravery and dedication of KPK police, emphasising that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.