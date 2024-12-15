Will follow Imran Khan's decision on civil disobedience: Ali Amin Gandapur

Gandapur reiterated that the decision rested with Imran Khan

HAVELIAN (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has pledged to implement the decision of former prime minister Imran Khan regarding the civil disobedience movement.

During a press conference, the Chief Minister stated that terrorism would be controlled, emphasising that maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the federal government.

He noted that the KP government is also taking steps to improve the security situation and highlighted that its performance surpasses other provinces.

He mentioned that even the IMF has recognised the efforts of the KP government.

Gandapur affirmed the province's commitment to combating terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices made in this fight.

He also stressed the importance of engaging in dialogue with Afghanistan, describing it as a neighboring country now also recognised by the international community.

Regarding the civil disobedience movement, Gandapur reiterated that the decision rested with Imran Khan, and whatever action he announces will be followed.