PM Shehbaz seeks parliamentary joint session on madaris bill

8 bills, including registering of religious seminaries, are expected to be approved

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent advice to President Asif Ali Zardari, requesting him to convene a joint session of the Parliament.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister has proposed December 17 for the session, during which eight bills, including one on registering religious seminaries, are expected to be approved.

Sources further informed that consultations between the government and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) are ongoing regarding the new bill on madrassah registration.

It is pertinent to mention that President Asif Ali Zardari had previously raised objections to the madrassah bill and returned it for reconsideration.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on the other hand, stated that no compromise is possible on the issue of madrassah registration.

In a statement addressing the ongoing controversy, Ashrafi said the main disagreement revolves around ensuring that seminaries affiliated with the Ministry of Education are not subjected to adverse legislation. He highlighted that seminaries already conduct audits and maintain transparent financial records.

“If anyone wishes to examine the accounts of madrassahs, why would they object?” Ashrafi asked, adding that no international power has the right to interfere in Pakistan’s system, particularly its madrassah framework.

He also clarified that seminaries have never faced issues in the context of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the past and do not face any currently. “Blame games and abusive language will not resolve the challenges faced by madrassahs,” he concluded.