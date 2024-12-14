Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam among eight PTI leaders declared proclaimed offenders

Pakistan Pakistan Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam among eight PTI leaders declared proclaimed offenders

Lahore ATC also issues perpetual arrest warrants against them

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 16:57:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court on Saturday declared eight PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed, proclaimed offenders in a case related to burning containers at Kalma Chowk on May 9 last year.

Other PTI leaders, who have been declared absconders ,include Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gilani, Mohammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Waqas Qayyum.

The court has also issued perpetual arrest warrants for the absconding PTI leaders. The ATC judge took the action on a request made by the police in the case registered at the Naseerabad police station.

The police stated that the suspects had gone into hiding out of fear of arrest, adding that the suspects could not be apprehended despite issuance of arrest warrants.

