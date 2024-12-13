Pakistan govt training youth in Artificial Intelligence: Atta Tarar

Stresses need for positive use of AI and condemnation of negative use

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar says the government is making efforts to train youth in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the StartCom Summit in Istanbul, he underscored the need to embrace technology and said all possible efforts were being made to equip the youth with the knowledge of modern trends.

Highlighting Pakistan’s youthful and talented population, he stressed the need for the positive use of AI while condemning its misuse in regions like the occupied Kashmir.

Tarar also called for a global regulatory framework for social media, citing restrictions on discussing issues like Gaza and Kashmir.

He urged collective efforts to tackle challenges such as climate change.