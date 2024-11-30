Politics to create unrest will not be allowed, says Atta Tarar

PTI making false propaganda of dead bodies and misquoting casualties

Updated On: Sat, 30 Nov 2024 13:26:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the politics of anarchy and chaos wouldn’t be allowed in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the information minister highlighted the improved economic indicators and said that the PTI’s tactics would not derail the upward economic trajectory and developmen.

He said that the foreign exchange reserves touched the mark of $11 billion when various foreign delegations visited Pakistan recently.

He added that the stock market reached historic levels, remittances exceeded $8.8 billion and inflation decreased to 6.9pc.

He stated that the opening of European routes for PIA would enhance the revenue of the national flag carrier.

Tarar said that PTI is facing internal rifts and making false propaganda to create unrest in the country.

He criticised the PTI for airing old and AI-generated images, videos on social media to create chaos.

The information minister also berated Bushra Bibi for false propaganda against security personnel for firing on the protestors. He announced that the state decided not to allow the politics of anarchy and violence at any cost.

He said the party failed to produce even a single image and video of firing despite passage of three days.

He said that an anti-riot force was being established for Islamabad to deal with the protesters.