Maryam Nawaz visits Shanghai Experimental School

CM observed cutting-edge teaching methodologies for Artificial Intelligence education

Published On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 17:02:14 PKT

SHANGHAI (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Shanghai Experimental School (SEC) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences during her official tour to China.

During her visit, the Chief Minister explored various departments of the Shanghai Experimental School. She observed cutting-edge teaching methodologies for Artificial Intelligence (AI) education while visiting a classroom where students were actively learning advanced AI concepts.

CM Maryam inquired about the AI curriculum, the school’s budget, teaching techniques, and the role of expert educators in shaping the students’ understanding of emerging technologies.

She also reviewed the AI-driven projects developed by students at the school.

In addition, the Chief Minister held meetings with the Director Jia Ding District Bureau of Education, and Xia Hongmei, President of the Shanghai Experimental School and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. She was given a detailed briefing on China’s education system, particularly its initiatives in AI education.

The briefing revealed that the Shanghai Experimental School was established specifically to give students knowledge of artificial intelligence. Children aged between 12 and 15 are trained in advanced AI techniques. Furthermore, the school provides free AI education to young students, attracting learners from Shanghai and its surrounding regions.