PTI wants NRO which will not be granted, says Faisal Karim Kundi

Pakistan Pakistan PTI wants NRO which will not be granted, says Faisal Karim Kundi

Kundi stated that PTI members abandoned Imran Khan for power

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 10:33:05 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members were seeking an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), but they would not be granted one.

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News, Governor Kundi stated that PTI members abandoned Imran Khan for power.

He added that Imran Khan must now face the consequences of his actions, and it was for the courts to decide whether he is guilty or innocent.

Kundi further remarked that if Faiz Hameed had committed any wrongdoing, the courts would punish him, stressing that even senior officials were not exempted from the law. He emphasised that the law was equal for all citizens of Pakistan.

Kundi said that it was a tradition of PTI to abandon their leaders in difficult times. He also commented on the conflicting statements of Bushra Bibi and the Chief Minister, who both claimed different versions of 26 November event. "Who is the biggest liar among them?" he questioned.

Kundi dismissed the call for a civil disobedience movement, stating that it was for a mere dialogue and should not be taken seriously.