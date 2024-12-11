PM Shehbaz terms development of Balochistan top priority

He was talking to Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the development of Balochistan and welfare of its people was the foremost priority of the government.

He was talking to Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The issues related to Balochistan came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister said that all possible measures were being taken for provision of jobs to the youth of the province so that they could perform their proactive role in the country's development.

The governor thanked the prime minister for taking keen interest in development projects of Balochistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and President PML-N AJK chapter Shah Ghulam Qadir were also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, Shah Ghulam Qadir thanked prime minister for providing a package of Rs23 billion for resolving energy related issues in Azad Jammu Kashmir.