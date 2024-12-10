COAS commends Pakistan Army team for securing gold medal in Exercise Cambrian Patrol

It is recognised as one of the most challenging military exercises globally

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir congratulated the Pakistan Army team for securing the prestigious Gold Medal in the “Exercise Cambrian Patrol” held in the United Kingdom.

He expressed it during a meeting with Pakistan Army. The Cambrian Patrol, recognised as one of the most challenging military exercises globally, witnessed participation from 143 teams.

The Pakistan Army contingent demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, marking the sixth occasion that the Pakistan Army has clinched this coveted honor.

Gen Asim Munir commended the team on their outstanding accomplishment for upholding the honor of Pakistan on an international platform.

The Exercise Cambrian Patrol, conducted in the unforgiving mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, United Kingdom, is an arduous test of physical endurance, tactical acumen, and mental fortitude.

It emphasises teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, courage, and determination under the most demanding operational scenarios, serving as a benchmark for military excellence.

