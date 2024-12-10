Efforts afoot to bring back stranded Pakistanis from Syria: PM

He made this remark while addressing federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Days after the Syria’s Assad dynasty witnessed its downfall, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Tuesday that efforts were underway to bring back 250 Pakistanis stuck there.

Addressing a session of the federal cabinet, he said the situation of Syria had changed dramatically in a matter of days. “At the diplomatic level, we remained impartial,” the PM maintained.

Talking about the government efforts, he said deputy PM Ishaq Dar and foreign ministry were in coordination with Pakistan’s representatives in Lebanon and Syria.

A mechanism is on the cards to bring back the Pakistanis from Syria and it can happen through Lebanon, he said.

The PM mentioned he had also spoken with Lebanese PM in this regard who he said, also assured total support.

On inflation, the PM said weekly inflation had come to 3.57 percent while emphasizing the importance of political stability for progress and foreign investment.

As for the PTI protests which saw contradictory opinions from both sides of the aisle with the PTI blaming the government of high-handedness and the latter putting the onus of violence on state, the PM said an unsuccessful attempt was made to attack the capital.

“Those involved in attacking the state will not be spared,” he said.