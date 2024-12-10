Naqvi, US envoy discuss strengthening ties, modernising law enforcement

Pakistan Pakistan Naqvi, US envoy discuss strengthening ties, modernising law enforcement

Baker condoles recent martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 15:44:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday met acting US ambassador Natalie Baker along with INL Country Director Line Nelson to discuss bilateral relations and enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in Islamabad.

During the discussion, Ambassador Baker expressed condolences for the recent martyrdom of police and Rangers personnel in Islamabad.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including strengthening Pakistan-US relations, advancing law enforcement collaboration, and preparations for hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Minister Naqvi highlighted Pakistan’s vision to modernise the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along the lines of the FBI, with the US agreeing to provide support for this transformation. It was also agreed that the US would assist in modernising Pakistan’s National Forensic Agency to meet contemporary challenges.

“Enhancing the capacity of law-enforcement agencies and equipping civil armed forces with modern tools are top priorities to counter terrorism and manage emergencies,” Naqvi stated.

Ambassador Baker reaffirmed US support in these efforts and commended Pakistan’s commitment to improving law enforcement. She also praised the successful organisation of a police officers’ passing-out parade, congratulating Minister Naqvi on the achievement.

The meeting underscored the strong and long-standing relations between Pakistan and the US, emphasising mutual goals for security and cooperation.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Interior Secretary Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also present.