Pakistan Pakistan Govt to take decisive action against anarchists, says Tarar

Says govt to bring all those targeting families of journalists to justice

Follow on Published On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 15:29:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar on Tuesday announced to take decisive action against those spreading anarchy in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in power, had also rejected the call for civil disobedience by party founder and former premier Imran Khan.

Directing his criticism at those responsible for online harassment of journalists, the minister said the government would bring all those targeting families of journalists to justice.

“The PTI has asked people to boycott the products of the Army whereas it has never called for boycotting Israeli products. The PTI didn’t even attend the All Parties Conference (APC) on the issue of Palestine,” he added.

Elongating his flak on the PTI, he said brave sons of the soil were laying down their lives for Pakistan but the PTI is involved in maligning the martyrs for the sake of inviting foreign elements in Pakistan’s internal affairs, adding that the government was introducing a track and trace system to identify the anti-Pakistan elements.

On the issue of ongoing rift between religious scholars and the government regarding the issue of religious seminaries’ registration, the minister said the government would bring reforms by working in tandem with renowned Islamic scholars of Pakistan.

