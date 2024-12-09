Religious scholars rack their brains to bring about seminary reforms

Official says 18,600 seminaries have got themselves registered

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ulema and Mashaikh held an important meeting regarding the registration and reforms in seminaries in Islamabad on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Director General of Religious Education Ghulam Qamar said it was a consensus decision that the seminaries of all schools of thought would register themselves with the directorate general of religious education.

Recognising the role of seminaries in education of children of poor segments of society, the director general said 18,600 seminaries had got themselves registered.

He said "we are also providing teachers to the seminaries.

“We provided technical training to 2,500 students of seminaries,” he said.

Religious scholars from all schools of thought also attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussian, Minister for Education Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also spoke.

Mohsin Naqvi visits Jamia Ashrafia



Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore and met the patron-in-chief of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Maulana Fazl Rahim Ashrafi.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the bill relating to the religious seminaries.

The interior minister expressed gratitude to Maulana Fazl Rahim for assuring a positive role regarding matters pertaining to the seminaries.

PM consults Nawaz over seminaries bill

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at his residence in Jati Umra to deliberate over the seminaries bill.

Sources said the prime minister had taken the elder Sharif into confidence regarding his discussion with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the wake of religious seminaries bill.