Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz assures Fazl to address grievances on Madrassah Bill

The prime minister talked to JUI-F chief on phone call

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 18:11:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address his grievances over the bill related to the registration of religious seminaries.

According to details, the prime minister talked to JUI-F chief on phone call.

Fazl talked about his reservations over the bill during the conversation.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that prime minister has assured to address the grievances of the party.

“We’ll not allow anyone to tarnish the image of religious seminaries,” JUI-F chief was quoted as saying.

He advised the prime minister to avoid any controversy in this regard.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with his delegation, met Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed concern over the President’s refusal to sign the Madrassah Registration Bill.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman questioned why, despite the approval of the Madrassah Registration Bill by both houses of parliament, the president had not signed it.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured that he would discuss the matter of the unsigned Madrassah Registration Bill with the government.