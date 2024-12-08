PM Shehbaz, Nawaz deliberate over seminaries bill

Shehbaz Sharif briefed the party’s supremo over recent visit to Saudi Arabia

Updated On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 21:51:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif today at his residence in Jati Umra to deliberate over the seminaries bill.

Their meeting lasted for about two months in which matters pertaining to the ongoing political situation in the country.

During the meeting, it emerged that Shehbaz Sharif also briefed the PML-N supremo regarding his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Sources said the prime minister had taken the elder Sharif into confidence regarding his conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the wake of religious seminaries bill.

After their meeting, they also visited the graves of their parents in Jati Umra, the sources said.

Also Read: Maryam Nawaz leaves for China on eight-day official visit

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz left for an eight-day official visit to China.

The special arrangements were made for the official trip and Maryam Nawaz will receive VIP protocol in China.

She is the first female chief minister to visit China at the invitation of the ruling party.

During her trip, she will visit Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong. The visit will focus on exploring cooperation in the fields of Information Technology (IT), healthcare, and industry.