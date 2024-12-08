Maryam Nawaz leaves for China on eight-day official visit

She will be the first female chief minister to visit China at the invitation of the ruling party

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz left for an eight-day official visit to China on Sunday.

According to sources, special arrangements have been made for the official trip, and Maryam Nawaz will receive VIP protocol.

She will be the first female chief minister to visit China at the invitation of the ruling party.

Accompanying Maryam Nawaz will be a high-level delegation as part of the visit, which is at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

During her trip, she will visit Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong. The visit will focus on exploring cooperation in the fields of Information Technology (IT), healthcare, and industry.

Maryam Nawaz will also meet prominent Chinese leaders and key government officials during her visit.