Chinese company to set up plant in Punjab to manufacture robotic agricultural tools

Pakistan Pakistan Chinese company to set up plant in Punjab to manufacture robotic agricultural tools

An agreement was signed between the AI Force Tech and the Punjab government during Maryam's visit

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 11:45:21 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) – A Chinese company has agreed to set up robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing plants in Punjab.

An agreement was signed between the Chinese company AI Force Tech and the Punjab government during Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit to China.

She had a meeting with the founder and CEO of the AI Force Tech Dr. Han and briefed him on agricultural reforms in her government planned to implement in Punjab. She assured the Chinese company of cooperation for setting up robotic agricultural machinery manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam inspected the latest agricultural tools and expressed her determination to introduce them in Punjab to revolutionise agriculture sector.

A delegation from AI Force Tech will soon visit Punjab at the invitation of Chief Minister Maryam.