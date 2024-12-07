ATC issues non-bailable warrants for CM Gandapur in GHQ attack case

Warrants also issued for PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - In a major development, a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah directed the city police officer to produce all the suspects in the court.

Also, arrest warrants were also issued for PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zain Qureshi and Tahir Sadiq.

The development happened on the heels of indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and party workers in the GHQ attack case related to May 9 protest.

It merits mention that almost 143 persons were accused in the case, while 23 individuals including Zulfi Bukhari and Murad Saeed were categorized as fugitives.

Earlier, after being indicted in the GHQ attack case, the Rawalpindi ATC on Friday ordered the release of PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Raja Basharat.

Both leaders were presented before the court for their remand, however the court ordered to release them.

Their detention drew court’s ire as the court expressed displeasure, wondering, “Why were they arrested when the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had already approved their transitory bail?”