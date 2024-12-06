Judicial Commission appoints Justice Shahid Bilal to constitutional bench hearing military courts case

Justice Mansoor proposed petitions challenging 26th amendment be heard by full court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Judicial Commission meeting concluded with the appointment of Justice Shahid Bilal Hussain to the constitutional bench for the military courts case.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi chaired the meeting.

According to sources, the commission deferred discussions on high court judicial appointments until December 21.

Sources further said that Justice Adnan Karim and Justice Agha Faisal were nominated as judges for the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court.

The meeting also discussed scheduling the hearing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment before a full court. Justice Mansoor proposed that the petitions challenging the amendment be heard by a full court bench.

Chief Justice Afridi, however, disagreed with Justice Mansoor’s suggestion, stating that the constitutional committee would determine how to proceed with petitions against the 26th Amendment. The majority of commission members supported the Chief Justice’s stance.