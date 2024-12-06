Asif says 'selective sense of justice' doesn't suit stature of Justice Mansoor Shah

PML-N leader reacted to the letter written by Justice Shah to Chief Justice of Pakistan

Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 14:37:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that “selective sense of justice” doesn’t suit the stature of senior Supreme Court judge Mansoor Ali Shah.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the senior PML-N leader reacted to the letter written by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had penned a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, urging the postponement of the Judicial Commission’s December 6 meeting, citing concerns over its constitutional validity.

“Respected Mansoor Ali Shah said that the public trust on judiciary could be eroded if there is no implementation on his letter,” said Khawaja Asif.

He added that Justice Shah is associated with the higher judiciary since several years and he is eyewitness to many historical developments.

Many judges including Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Mazahar Naqvi damaged the dignity of higher judiciary, he added.

“Why didn’t Justice Shah speak at that time,” questioned Khawaja Asif.

“Are you complaining due to any personal reason,” the defence minister questioned.

“You are holding a high office. Such a selective sense of justice doesn’t suit you,” the veteran politician said.

In his letter to CJP, Justice Shah had highlighted the pending petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which reconstituted the Judicial Commission.

Justice Shah cautioned that if the amendment is invalidated, it would undermine the decisions made by the reconstituted Judicial Commission, leading to potential embarrassment for the judiciary and its members.