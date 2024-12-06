Bushra Bibi consoles deceased worker's kin, explains her departure from D-Chowk

She give cheque of Rs10m to family on direction of Imran Khan

Fri, 06 Dec 2024 19:43:05 PKT

(Dunya News) - In an unexpected turn of events, Bushra Bibi, wife of former PM Imran Khan, on Friday visited the family of a worker who lost his life during Islamabad protest and explained her position regarding her exit from D-Chowk.

She claimed that she was left all alone till 12:30 at night and she was there to support the PTI protesters.

She said she could never leave those who came out in support of Imran Khan. "I was in my car until 12:30am at D-Chowk,” she said.

She visited the house of deceased Tajudeen and commiserated with his family. She gave a cheque of Rs10 million which, she said, was on the direction of Imran Khan.

“I told everyone not to leave me alone but they left me there [at D-chowk]. Bibi was alone there,” she insisted.

She recalled the ‘troubling moment’ she had to endure when the PTI protesters lost their lives due to violent clashes.

Without naming anyone, she said, “she does not understand why some people are telling lies.”

She said she did not leave the site for the protest because Imran Khan said so even when all people had left her.



