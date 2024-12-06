IHC grills police over arrest of innocent people during PTI protest

Court observed while hearing arrest of vegetable vendor

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court disposed of a case of arrest of common people with critical remarks about police.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against the arrests of common people in the capital.

During the hearing, the brother of a vegetable vendor arrested from F-10 testified that police had coerced him to include his brother’s name among the "unknown persons" allegedly involved in a protest. "My brother is a vegetable vendor, I am a bike rider, and my father is a driver. We have no connection to the protest. My brother was picked up from a checkpoint," he stated.

Expressing displeasure, Arbab Muhammad Tahir rebuked the police.

Riasat Ali Azad advocate argued that policemen raise political slogans. "The role of the police is to ensure public safety, but humiliation and such arrests are unacceptable. Islamabad is not Balochistan," he added.

The court, addressing DSP Legal, observed that the police had misbehaved in this case. DSP Legal acknowledged and assured the court of improved conduct in the future.

Subsequently, the court ordered that the vegetable vendor arrested from F-10 be granted judicial custody and directed DSP Legal to handle the matter responsibly.