Aleema Khan disputes with Barrister Gohar, Salman Raja over Nov 24 casualties

Gohar says teams have been formed to verify the number of casualties

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A heated discussion took place between PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja in the courtroom of Adiala Jail.

The PTI chairman was dismayed over the claims of an unverified number of casualties stating how he could quote hundreds of casualties when he had no such proof.

Aleema Khan asked Barrister Gohar, "Did you visit the homes of martyrs and injured party workers?"

Gohar inquired “do you know the number of missing people?. The PTI chairman said teams had been formed to verify the number of casualties in the PTI protest on Nov 24.

Barrister Gohar asked how unverified number of casualties could be quoted without any concrete evidence.

Salman Akram Raja, while supporting the stance of Gohar, insisted that “for God sake don’t misquote the workers appearing in courts as missing.”



