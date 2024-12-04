PTI declines to participate in APC called by KP governor

Pakistan Pakistan PTI declines to participate in APC called by KP governor

PPP pursuing "nefarious agenda" aimed at banning PTI

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 23:55:31 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it will not participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

According to PTI, the party accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of pursuing a "nefarious agenda" aimed at banning PTI and aligning itself with policies that allegedly facilitate violence against peaceful citizens in exchange for political gains.

The party denounced the PPP’s involvement, stating that it lacks a mandate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is only furthering the federal government’s objectives. PTI underlined that the provincial government is committed to addressing the issues of the people and expressed openness to considering any serious recommendations from the governor on provincial matters.