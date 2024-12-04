CM Gandapur deploys helicopter to dispatch medicines to Kurram

Pakistan Pakistan CM Gandapur deploys helicopter to dispatch medicines to Kurram

Helicopter to continue deliveries until district's land routes are reopened: CM Gandapur

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 18:16:44 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur deployed his official helicopter to address a critical shortage of medicines caused by road closures in Kurram district to facilitate the emergency delivery of life-saving drugs.

According to provincial government sources, the helicopter carried two consignments of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs valued Rs6.3 million, to Kurram.

The chief minister directed that the helicopter will continue daily deliveries of medicines until the district's land routes are reopened.

The health adviser and secretary were tasked with personally overseeing the process to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines in the region.

Also read: Islamabad police obtain arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur, other PTI leaders



"The availability of life-saving medicines must be ensured at all times," the chief minister said, emphasising the need to maintain helicopter deliveries until the restoration of land connectivity.

KP CM Gandapur reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to operating all available resources to ensure the timely delivery of medical supplies to the Kurram district.