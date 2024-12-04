Islamabad police obtain arrest warrants for Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur, other PTI leaders

Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 12:15:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad police have obtained arrest warrants for former first lady Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in connection with a case filed after a protest on November 24.

Progress has been made in the case registered at Kohsar Police Station.

Islamabad police have obtained arrest warrants for 96 nominated suspects, including Bushra Bibi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Omar Ayub, and Sher Afzal Marwat.

The warrants for Ali Amin Gandapur have also been issued, along with warrants for PTI leaders Aliya Hamza, Simabia Tahir, Shoaib Shaheen, and Ali Bukhari.

Sources have stated that special teams would be formed by Islamabad police to arrest the suspects.

It is noteworthy that senior PTI leadership is named in a case registered at the Kohsar Police Station.