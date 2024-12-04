Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Pakistan Pakistan Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The youth was martyred during so-called cordon and search operation in the Srinagar district.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 04:32:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Srinagar district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during so-called cordon and search operation in Dachigam-Harwan area of the Srinagar district of IIOJK.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least nine Kashmiri youth were martyred in the month of November by the Indian troops in various parts of the IIOJK.

