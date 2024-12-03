Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case deferred till Dec 5

Pakistan Pakistan Indictment of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana case deferred till Dec 5

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the hearing of the case at Adiala Jail

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 16:39:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The indictment proceedings against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the new Toshakhana case have been deferred till Dec 5.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

PTI’s lawyer Salman Safdar and Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared in court, but Bushra Bibi was absent.

Salman Safdar informed the court that Bushra Bibi had gone to the Peshawar High Court to seek bail in newly registered cases and had surrendered there.

He requested the court to adjourn the hearing until Monday, assuring that the accused would appear in court by then.

Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi opposed the defense lawyer’s request, arguing that Bushra Bibi was deliberately avoiding the court and demanded the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until Dec 5.

