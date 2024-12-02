Nov 24 protest increased Imran Khan's worries: Vawda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda said on Monday the twitter handler of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan had been increasing difficulties for him.

He made these remark during his appearance in Dunya News ‘On the Front’. He said the PTI founder's troubles had been increased due to the November 24 protest call.

Terming the handling of PTI protest a disaster, he said the government should have provided an alternative place for the protest.

He said the PTI founder had been misinformed on many issues by his party leaders while the latter had been busy in defending Bushra Bibi.

He dismissed any chances of governor rule in KP while adding the government should lead the efforts for talks.