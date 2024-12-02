Pleas of Shah Mahmood, Yasmin, others against indictment in arson case discarded

The court adjourned the hearing of arson case until tomorrow.

Updated On: Mon, 02 Dec 2024 14:40:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has discarded the pleas of PTI leaders, Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others against indictment in cases related to arson and inciting speeches.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the May 9 cases in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court staff ensured the appearance of the accused in the jail.

During the hearing, prosecution’s witnesses couldn’t appear to record their statements. Prosecution sought some time for the appearance of witnesses.

Consequently, ATC discarded Yasmin Rashid, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others’ pleas against indictment in cases pertaining to arson, inciting speeches in the Sherpao Bridge.



The court adjourned the hearing of arson case until tomorrow. It is pertinent to note that Qureshi and others challenged the indictment in the case in the court.

