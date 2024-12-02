In-focus

PM Shehbaz felicitates UAE on 53rd National Day

Pakistan

Pakistan is proud of the UAE's remarkable journey of progress: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartiest felicitations to the leadership and people of UAE on their 53rd National Day.

In a post on his X handle, he appreciated the vision, wisdom and sagacity of the UAE leadership to achieve excellence through innovation and modernization.

He said Pakistan is proud of the UAE’s remarkable journey of progress and prosperity.

The prime minister said Pakistan has always remained a steadfast brother and partner of the UAE.

Together, he said they will continue to strive to further strengthen their historical and fraternal ties and transform them into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

